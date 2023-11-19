Scattered Showers Sunday

Saturday was a milder and warmer start to the weekend with some spots topping out at 70 degrees in Texoma. Winds will remain calm into the evening as cloud coverage increases.

Sunday will be overcast with scattered showers starting around sunrise and continuing into the evening. If you need to head outside, definitely grab an umbrella. The Storm Prediction Center removed Texoma from the Marginal risk set on Friday, so our threat for any severe storms has dropped considerably. Isolated showers with a few lightning strikes will be the height of storm activity Sunday.

A cold front sweeps through Monday with the possibility of firing up a few scattered showers in Texoma. Sunny skies return Tuesday with some chillier overnights from Monday’s cold front. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, but stay above freezing.

Thanksgiving will be clear skies with another chance of rain Friday night into Saturday as the second cold front of the week moves through Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

