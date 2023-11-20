Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off

The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!
The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Welcome to the 27th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive.

It’s the largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army.

“I got here at 11 and we have a lot. I would say a lot. We’ve filled up a full thing of the container and then we’re still going and doing more,” volunteer, Ryan Reynolds said.

The food drive is set up at the Walmart in Sherman.

The food collected over the next few days helps the Salvation Army fill its pantry for an entire year.

“Everything that comes to us stays in Grayson County, and they use it to cook in their kitchen, and they use it for their shelter. They have a shelter there, and they also use it as a pantry for their pantry items,” volunteer Wendy Vellotti explained.

Each year the food drive gets bigger and bigger, and goals are broken.

Last year, one and a half semi trucks were filled with canned goods, and this year they’re trying to get up to two!

Although its a ‘canned food’ drive, donations of any kind are graciously accepted.

“Any non-perishable food items, anything that you use at your house, they will use there, even diapers, wipes, toiletries, hygiene items, all of those things, even any kind of canned food, they’ll use it all there,” Vellotti continued.

Donations will be collected Monday through Wednesday.

“I’m lucky that I had the opportunity to come out and do something like this,” Reynolds added.

For more information on drop off times, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma woman has died after a driver failed to yield to a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co. crash
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the...
What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving
In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino