The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Welcome to the 27th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive.

It’s the largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army.

“I got here at 11 and we have a lot. I would say a lot. We’ve filled up a full thing of the container and then we’re still going and doing more,” volunteer, Ryan Reynolds said.

The food drive is set up at the Walmart in Sherman.

The food collected over the next few days helps the Salvation Army fill its pantry for an entire year.

“Everything that comes to us stays in Grayson County, and they use it to cook in their kitchen, and they use it for their shelter. They have a shelter there, and they also use it as a pantry for their pantry items,” volunteer Wendy Vellotti explained.

Each year the food drive gets bigger and bigger, and goals are broken.

Last year, one and a half semi trucks were filled with canned goods, and this year they’re trying to get up to two!

Although its a ‘canned food’ drive, donations of any kind are graciously accepted.

“Any non-perishable food items, anything that you use at your house, they will use there, even diapers, wipes, toiletries, hygiene items, all of those things, even any kind of canned food, they’ll use it all there,” Vellotti continued.

Donations will be collected Monday through Wednesday.

“I’m lucky that I had the opportunity to come out and do something like this,” Reynolds added.

