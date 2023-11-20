Texoma Local
Ada police chief to retire this year

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ada has announced it’s police chief is retiring after 38 years of service.

Chief Carl Allen said he will be retiring at the end of the year.

Allen said he’s proud of the progress the Ada police have made since he returned to the department four years ago.

Chief Allen retired from the Ada force in 2011, but then returned in 2019 as the police chief.

A press release states he’ll be honored at a reception at the Arts and Heritage Center from 2 pm until 4 pm on December 28th.

