Ardmore brings in Christmas early with 27th annual Chigger Chase

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Experienced runner Julio Enriquez says he’s been participating in the Chigger Chase for the last 5 years.

“It’s always good, because everybody can come and run and have fun, and usually the people who like to run always come to the Chigger Chase,” Enriquez said.

Volunteer Mary Kate Wilson says the 27th edition of the Chigger Chase is their biggest one yet- with even more races and more fun.

“Adding more and more kids to the children’s run we have as little as 2 and as old as 12, and then also seeing the participants in the 5k and 1 mile grow, and adding the mascot race I think adds a fun aspect,” Wilson said.

Enriquez says what makes the Chigger Chase so special is the Christmas spirit that it brings.

“There are a lot of races, but this one is special because all the Christmas lights, and the weather is always good, its always in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and for the people that like to run that is perfect weather,” Enriquez stated.

“So we’ve got a 5k, a one mile fun run, a children’s run, and its a great way to kick off the holiday season because they run through the Festival Of Lights at Regional Park,” Wilson added.

Wilson says the Chigger Chase helps to bring the community closer.

“We have so many people who are here to cheer on and encourage those and a lot of people this will be their first race, or one that they’ve run for years and years, and it just adds to the community of Ardmore that we call home,” Wilson said.

