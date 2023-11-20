Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
The Festival of Lights provides spectators with a mile and a half stretch of fun and festive Christmas lights displays.
From flying Santas to reindeers picking up a game of hoops, theres plenty of fun for the family to see this year.
Volunteer Mary Kate Wilson said it’s one of the largest drive-thru light displays in Southern Oklahoma.
