Ardmore Festival of Lights opens

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.

The Festival of Lights provides spectators with a mile and a half stretch of fun and festive Christmas lights displays.

From flying Santas to reindeers picking up a game of hoops, theres plenty of fun for the family to see this year.

Volunteer Mary Kate Wilson said it’s one of the largest drive-thru light displays in Southern Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.