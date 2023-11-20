Ardmore Riders show support for first annual Ardmore Ambucs Poker Run

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - VFW riders Carrie Manteufel and Ruby Hodge say poker runs are about more than just the game.

“Its humbling and rewarding, I mean just to be able to help people like we can,” Manteufel said.

“To see the smiles on some of the recipients faces when they get something from it, it melts the heart, so it makes you want to do even more,” Hodge added.

Ardmore Ambucs chapter president Marty Auten says poker runs are a traditional bike ride where riders stop at each destination to draw a poker hand.

“We have 5 stops, this is the last stop, they’ll get their last bead and draw their poker hand here, and then whoever winds up we’ll pay cash prizes for the best hand, as well as the worst hand,” Auten said.

Auten says this year’s poker run helps the Ardmore Ambucs provide support for disabled veterans and children.

“Ambucs provides mobility to mobility challenged children and veterans through a piece of equipment we call Amtrikes. Amtrikes are specifically fitted to the recipient by a physical therapist and are designed to keep either the child or the veteran mobile, keep them active and get them outside,” Auten said.

Auten says Ambucs gives away thousands of Amtrikes to kids and veterans around the country.

“We provided Amtrikes to the veterans center, then we gave several away last year, and we are in the process of giving away our 4th Amtrike for this year,” Auten stated.

VFW rider Pam Nelson says the poker run is about spreading awareness and giving back to their community.

“Veterans center in Ardmore and Sulphur, we help take care of them, we have cancer patients, all the riders are donating their money for the cause and their time, so its all about taking care of those who need the extra help,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.