Chickasaw nation donates $5 million for new East Central University nursing building

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is partnering with East Central University’s Nursing program to build a brand new building for nursing students.

Their 5 million dollar donation plus 7 million from the Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act means the University can start planning the new building.

The building will feature a simulation center and 25 different labs and STEM classrooms for the students.

A press release states ECU’s nursing program has been growing.

They’re expecting to have up to 400 nursing students in fall of 2026.

Ardmore brings in Christmas early with 27th annual Chigger Chase
