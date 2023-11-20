Chickasaw nation donates $5 million for new East Central University nursing building

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation is partnering with East Central University’s Nursing program to build a brand new building for nursing students.

Their 5 million dollar donation plus 7 million from the Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act means the University can start planning the new building.

The building will feature a simulation center and 25 different labs and STEM classrooms for the students.

A press release states ECU’s nursing program has been growing.

They’re expecting to have up to 400 nursing students in fall of 2026.

