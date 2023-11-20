A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.

Fans lined up at the Choctaw Casino to get pictures with Evan Carter, this comes the same year that the Texas Rangers won their first World Series.

Evan Carter is the outfielder for the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft and made his M-L-B debut this past September. According to the press release, “Carter played a pivotal role in the Texas Rangers’ historic journey to their first-ever World Series Title, becoming the youngest player to reach base nine or more times in his first three postseason games and setting a record for the most doubles in a single postseason with nine.”

Carter told News 12, “obviously bringing a World Series home, the first one for the Rangers, that was an unbelievable experience, a ton of fun. You know, a great group of guys got to experience with, and that’s the standard from now on, so that’s the goal for us.”

On Sunday, some of his biggest fans couldn’t wait to get a picture with him.

“This was one of the best days of my life. It was so fun, I loved it,” said Kane French. He has his favorite player, Carter, as his phone’s wallpaper.

Another fan, Brian Troutman, was in for a big surprise. He won a drawing and in turn got season tickets to the Rangers, his reaction: “I’ve never had season tickets of anything ever before in my life. I’m 49 years old. What the heck?”

