What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving

Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the roads to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s going to be very busy,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster.

In fact, AAA predicts this Thanksgiving to be the third busiest on record.

“AAA expects four million Texans to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving between Wednesday and Sunday,” Armbruster said “On a national scale, that’s 55 million Americans that will be traveling for Thanksgiving.”

Before you hit the road, make sure your vehicle is road trip ready.

“Just in Texas alone between Wednesday and Sunday will rescue more than 20,000 motorists,” Armbruster said.

This is due to dead batteries, flat tires, and engine problems.

And if you fuel up, Texoma gas prices are almost 10 cents cheaper than last year.

“Certainly, when you have a busy holiday like Thanksgiving, where there’s pressure on demand for fuel, you can see some fluctuation in the price a little bit, but overall, gas prices are lower,” Armbruster added.

According to AAA, travelers who venture beyond Texoma can expect to pay up to 40 cents less per gallon of gas than they did last year.

Plus, rental cars and hotels are also more affordable this holiday season.

“The only thing that’s really gone up in the last year are flights,” Armbruster said.

If alcohol is involved in celebrations, “make sure that you have either an overnight stay with family or friends, you have a rideshare app on your phone,” said Armbruster.

More than a thousand people are killed in Texas every year from drunk driving so plan ahead and think twice before you get behind the wheel.

