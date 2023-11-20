Wish List
Windy and Chilly Tonight and Tuesday

A light freeze Wednesday morning, but NICE for Thanksgiving!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Surface high pressure is pushing a cold front that passed our skies Monday afternoon all the way to the Gulf coast by morning. Expect gusty northerly winds overnight of 20 to 30 mph, temperatures falling into the 40s by morning. Given the wind forecast, morning wind chills will be into the 30s. Brrr!

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight. Clouds Tuesday morning give way to at least partial sunshine in the afternoon; Tuesday’s highs reach the 50s but we’re near freezing on a clear and cold Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and Saturday look dry with temperatures close to normal. The long-range pattern becomes more complex; an upper low stalling to our west suggests a chance of rain early next week. A wet pattern may take shape if the low persists, but in the meantime the weather looks dry through the next 5 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

