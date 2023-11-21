Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada prepares for semifinal showdown with Wagoner

Ada prepares for semifinal showdown with Wagoner
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars are headed to the state semifinals and have been playing better than just about anybody.

Ada will try to take down the top ranked team in the state, and defending champion as they attempt to force their way into the Class 4A state championship game.

Ada rolls into the state semifinals, just two wins away from their 20th state title in school history. It has been awhile since Adaa won title number 19. But this is as complete and good of a football team as the Cougars have seen since their last title in 1996.

Brad O’Steen has built this team on defense along with an opportunistic offense. It is a huge game for Ada this week when they play on Friday at Southern Nazarene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma woman has died after a driver failed to yield to a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co. crash
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust

Latest News

Ada prepares for semifinal showdown with Wagoner
Ada prepares for semifinal showdown with Wagoner
Gunter-Bushland Volleyball State Championship Highlights and Post
Gunter-Bushland Volleyball State Championship Highlights and Post
Gunter-Bushland Volleyball State Championship Highlights and Post
Gunter-Bushland Volleyball State Championship Highlights and Post
Alva - Kingston Highlights
Alva-Kingston Highlights