Ada prepares for semifinal showdown with Wagoner

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars are headed to the state semifinals and have been playing better than just about anybody.

Ada will try to take down the top ranked team in the state, and defending champion as they attempt to force their way into the Class 4A state championship game.

Ada rolls into the state semifinals, just two wins away from their 20th state title in school history. It has been awhile since Adaa won title number 19. But this is as complete and good of a football team as the Cougars have seen since their last title in 1996.

Brad O’Steen has built this team on defense along with an opportunistic offense. It is a huge game for Ada this week when they play on Friday at Southern Nazarene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.