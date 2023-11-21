Clear Skies, Frost Tonight
....LOTS of sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day!
Skies clear, wind drops off, and drier air moves in, making for much colder conditions than last night. Wednesday morning lows will run near freezing give or take. a couple of degrees. A heavy frost is expected in all areas. Wednesday afternoon through Friday features fine weather for the Thanksgiving Holiday with sunny mild skies and seasonably cool night-time temperatures. Daily winds will run quite moderate at generally 15 mph or less.
A passing upper wave brings a chance of light rain on Sunday, but it’s a moisture-starved system so amounts should be low. The long-range forecast shows near or below normal temperatures with mostly dry conditions next week.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
