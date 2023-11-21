Wish List
Clear Skies, Frost Tonight

....LOTS of sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Skies clear, wind drops off, and drier air moves in, making for much colder conditions than last night. Wednesday morning lows will run near freezing give or take. a couple of degrees. A heavy frost is expected in all areas. Wednesday afternoon through Friday features fine weather for the Thanksgiving Holiday with sunny mild skies and seasonably cool night-time temperatures. Daily winds will run quite moderate at generally 15 mph or less.

A passing upper wave brings a chance of light rain on Sunday, but it’s a moisture-starved system so amounts should be low. The long-range forecast shows near or below normal temperatures with mostly dry conditions next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

