Durant Police & Fire switch to digital radio

Durant Emergency Management has not switched to a digital system, so storm spotters and their scanners will not be affected.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A change of communication for Durant’s Fire and Police Departments. Formerly, they used analog radio but switched to digital.

“It’s a standard that was set by FEMA and Homeland Security years ago, one of the advantages is just a clearer signal coming out over the radio,” said Durant Emergency Management Director, Richard Ezell.

Durant Emergency Management has not switched to a digital system, so storm spotters and their scanners will not be affected.

