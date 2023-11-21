Durant Police & Fire switch to digital radio

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A change of communication for Durant’s Fire and Police Departments. Formerly, they used analog radio but switched to digital.

“It’s a standard that was set by FEMA and Homeland Security years ago, one of the advantages is just a clearer signal coming out over the radio,” said Durant Emergency Management Director, Richard Ezell.

Durant Emergency Management has not switched to a digital system, so storm spotters and their scanners will not be affected.

