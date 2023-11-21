Man arrested in Bells for construction theft
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - On Sunday, a man was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of construction equipment.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Mason Abernathy, 25, of Point, Texas, in possession of a skid steer that had its VIN plate removed after they received a call about it.
When asked by deputies how he came to possess the skid steer, Abernathy’s story didn’t add up.
Upon finding a company logo and phone number on the side of the skid steer, the deputies called the number and learned that the company had a skid steer and trailer stolen from them on Saturday.
Abernathy was booked into the Grayson County Jail for theft of property, and he was also booked for unlawful carry of a weapon after deputies found a handgun during a pat down.
He posted a $12,500 bond.
