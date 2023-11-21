Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in Bells for construction theft

Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of construction equipment over the weekend.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - On Sunday, a man was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of construction equipment.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Mason Abernathy, 25, of Point, Texas, in possession of a skid steer that had its VIN plate removed after they received a call about it.

When asked by deputies how he came to possess the skid steer, Abernathy’s story didn’t add up.

Upon finding a company logo and phone number on the side of the skid steer, the deputies called the number and learned that the company had a skid steer and trailer stolen from them on Saturday.

Abernathy was booked into the Grayson County Jail for theft of property, and he was also booked for unlawful carry of a weapon after deputies found a handgun during a pat down.

He posted a $12,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Durant Emergency Management has not switched to a digital system, so storm spotters and their...
Durant Police & Fire switch to digital radio
House Rep. Reggie Smith was among the 21 republicans who joined democrats in opposing the...
Texas House votes to strip school vouchers from education bill
Classic of Texoma partners with Toys for Tots every year to collect toys for children in need.
Talk of the Town: Classic of Texoma raises Toys for Tots
One sits at the entrance of Waterloo Lake Drive, the other by the Day Street entrance.
New sculptures on Denison’s Katy Trail