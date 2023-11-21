Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

As more states legalize cannabis, vets report more pets are getting sick from accidentally ingesting THC. Reporter: Tisha Powell, Videojournalist: Rebecca Knier
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fannin Co Jail escapees
Two inmates on the run after escaping Fannin County Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Child flown to hospital after Garvin Co crash
Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison...
Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration
Eight fire departments responded to a shop on fire near Jimtown in Love County Saturday night.
Love County firefighters put out shop fire