Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say

Officials are monitoring the spill for any potential harm to wildlife. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Emergency and environmental officials said a pipeline owned by the Main Pass Oil Gathering Company may have released more than 1 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The 67-mile pipeline has been completely shut off while crews work to find out where the leak is and how it was created.

WVUE reports officials set up a press conference to say that the oil company shut off the pipeline around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning after their meters showed an anomaly.

The Coast Guard and other emergency crews were alerted to the spill after a helicopter reported seeing an oil slick measuring about 20 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River in the gulf.

Officials said it’s hard to determine exactly just how much oil has been leaked into the Gulf until they find out where the leak is.

They also said the weather conditions have affected how crews are monitoring the situation.

The pipeline shutdown affects seven producers, but no shoreline threats have yet been reported.

A unified command has been created to help deal with the oil and its impacts. Officials are monitoring the situation for any potential harm to wildlife.

Officials said vessels can still travel through the area while the situation is monitored.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the...
What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving
The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!
The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off
The cold weather months can cause some to experience a form of depression.
Seasonal depression: coping with cold weather months
Israel, Hamas and the U.S. are near a deal, possibly as soon as Tuesday, for Hamas to release...
Israel/Hamas near deal to pause fighting, free some hostages
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town