Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Native American Heritage Month: Astronaut John Herrington wants more Native students in STEM

November is Native American Heritage Month, and News 12 spoke with a Chickasaw astronaut about his journey to become the first Native American to walk in space.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - November is Native American Heritage Month, and News 12 spoke with a Chickasaw astronaut about his journey to become the first Native American to walk in space.

Commander John Herrington is an engineer, a member of the Chickasaw nation, a PhD and an Astronaut.

“I did about 20 hours of spacewalks over a 3-day period,” Herrington said. “That’s exactly where I wanted to be as a rock climber. I mean that’s the ultimate cliff, right? At the top of the station, I remember hanging off the side by a thumb and a forefinger hanging on to this little piece of the space station. Looking out past the edge of the earth into the vastness universe and for the first time in my life, I thought you know there’s nothing between me and whatever else that’s out there”

Space was Herrington’s dream since he was 8.

“I was playing in a cardboard box back in the 60s because that’s what was on TV,” Herrington said. “That’s what I wanted to be. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would actually become a reality.”

Herrington said the path to becoming the first Native American in space was bumpy at times.

“I went off to college and I didn’t do very well my first year, got kicked out of school, I didn’t study very hard,” Herrington said. “I ended up being a rock climber on a survey crew.”

But a mentor on that crew told Herrington he needed to go back to school.

He got his degree in applied mathematics, joined the Navy and later joined NASA.

“If somebody comes to you and says something, eh, listen,” Herrington said. “Cause that one thing may be something that changes your life.”

NASA’s requirements are strict.

“Never thought I’d get selected because you look at the group around you and you think ‘Man, these people are all stellar top performers, why me?’ But of course everyone around you is thinking the same thing,” Herrington said.

Herrington said scientific excellence is Native American Heritage.

“Our ancestors were remarkable builders, they were remarkable engineers,” Herrington said. “They were chemists, they were botanists, they were wonderful observers of the sky.”

Now he works with Native American students, inspiring them to pursue STEM.

“Your ancestors did this, and they gave you the opportunity to walk this earth and to do the very best you can do,” Herrington said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma woman has died after a driver failed to yield to a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co. crash
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust

Latest News

On our segment, “Dollars and Sense,” News 12 is joined by Melynda Diebel from the Communication...
Dollars and Sense: Living on a fixed income
Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the...
What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving
The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!
The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off
In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released