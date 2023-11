DENISON, Texas (KXII) -There are two new sights on Denison’s Katy Trail.

The city unveiled railroad-inspired sculptures, both crafted by Denison local, Casni Studio.

One sits at the entrance of Waterloo Lake Drive, the other by the Day Street entrance.

There are now six railroad-themed sculptures on the trail.

