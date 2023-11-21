Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the...
What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving
The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!
The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue