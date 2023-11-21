Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Seasonal depression: coping with cold weather months

The cold weather months can cause some to experience a form of depression.
The cold weather months can cause some to experience a form of depression.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With cloudy days and cold weather upon Texoma, some may have a case of the blues but others may experience something bigger.

Wilson N. Jones Mental Health Expert, Rochelle Govindasamy, said it could be Seasonal Affective Disorder or seasonal depression.

Govindasmy said some this time of the year has generally less sunlight causing vitamin deficiencies.

“Which causes a biological shift, the shift entails melatonin and serotonin,” Govindasamy said, “There are depleted levels, which causes the increased depression.”

Govindasamy said symptoms of this mood disorder can cause people hopelessness, a loss of interest, and excessive eating and sleeping.

The holidays can be an added stressor for those struggling during the fall and winter.

“They’re home alone, they’ve experienced a death, a loss, unemployment or just unable to function,” Govindasmay said.

Govindasamy said there are ways to cope with the cold months.

“Get plenty of rest and exercise, eat a nutritious diet, if you lack vitamins, go and get on some vitamin therapy, get connected with family and friends,” Govindasamy said.

If you notice someone else is struggling, reaching out in support could turn the season around for them.

“Make them feel wanted,” Govindasmay said.

WNJ encourages anyone in crisis to call (903) 870-7322.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Thanksgiving is just three days away and while some of us are staying put, many are hitting the...
What to expect when traveling for Thanksgiving
The largest food drive in North Texas that benefits The Salvation Army kicks off!
The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs memorial Food Drive kicks off
It's Thanksgiving week and News 12 took to the streets to ask the questions that could start a...
Texomans answer the questions on everybody’s mind this Thanksgiving
While the show will go on, an investigation is pending into the Sherman Theater Department and...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released