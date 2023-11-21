Seasonal depression: coping with cold weather months

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With cloudy days and cold weather upon Texoma, some may have a case of the blues but others may experience something bigger.

Wilson N. Jones Mental Health Expert, Rochelle Govindasamy, said it could be Seasonal Affective Disorder or seasonal depression.

Govindasmy said some this time of the year has generally less sunlight causing vitamin deficiencies.

“Which causes a biological shift, the shift entails melatonin and serotonin,” Govindasamy said, “There are depleted levels, which causes the increased depression.”

Govindasamy said symptoms of this mood disorder can cause people hopelessness, a loss of interest, and excessive eating and sleeping.

The holidays can be an added stressor for those struggling during the fall and winter.

“They’re home alone, they’ve experienced a death, a loss, unemployment or just unable to function,” Govindasmay said.

Govindasamy said there are ways to cope with the cold months.

“Get plenty of rest and exercise, eat a nutritious diet, if you lack vitamins, go and get on some vitamin therapy, get connected with family and friends,” Govindasamy said.

If you notice someone else is struggling, reaching out in support could turn the season around for them.

“Make them feel wanted,” Govindasmay said.

WNJ encourages anyone in crisis to call (903) 870-7322.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.