Teen arrested in Paris for DWI pursuit

Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a...
Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Monday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A teen is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Monday.

According to a press release from the Paris Police Department, they tried to pull over a car that was reported stolen Monday afternoon when the chase with Shainah Hicks, 17, of Pittsburg, began.

During the chase, police said that Hicks was driving recklessly into oncoming traffic while evading police.

Eventually, a Paris Police patrol unit got in front of the car, and Hicks struck the unit before losing control and crashing into a metal fence.

Hicks failed a series of field sobriety tests, and police found her in possession of cocaine.

She was arrested and booked on multiple charges including nine counts of aggravated assault for intentionally trying to hit other cars, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

