Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas House votes to strip school vouchers from education bill

House Rep. Reggie Smith was among the 21 republicans who joined democrats in opposing the...
House Rep. Reggie Smith was among the 21 republicans who joined democrats in opposing the school voucher plan.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “My constituents reached out to me for several months, and it was clear, based on the feedback that I was receiving from this district, that they did not want me to vote for vouchers,” Republican House Representative for District 62, Reggie Smith declared.

Rep. Reggie Smith was among the 21 republicans who joined democrats in opposing the school voucher plan.

The bill would have given parents tax dollars to send their children to private school.

“I just think that we’re going to have to prioritize public education,” Rep. Smith replied.

The provision failed by a House vote of 84-63.

Opponents argued that it would take funding away from public schools, and protecting public institutions is a priority for Rep. Smith.

“I serve the constituents of house district 62. If the governor calls us back in the session, I will represent their interest in the Texas legislature,” he continued.

Although Smith voted against vouchers, he’s not opposed to compromise.

“I would hope that we’d all be able to come together, though, and prioritize what’s best for all students in Texas,” Rep. Smith said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stated several times that he will continue to call special sessions until legislature approves a school voucher program.

In a statement made Friday, Gov. Abbott said, “I will continue advancing school choice in the Texas legislature and at the ballot box.”

This was legislature’s 4th special session, and it may not be the last.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Durant Emergency Management has not switched to a digital system, so storm spotters and their...
Durant Police & Fire switch to digital radio
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Man arrested in Bells for construction theft
Classic of Texoma partners with Toys for Tots every year to collect toys for children in need.
Talk of the Town: Classic of Texoma raises Toys for Tots
One sits at the entrance of Waterloo Lake Drive, the other by the Day Street entrance.
New sculptures on Denison’s Katy Trail