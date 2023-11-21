Texas House votes to strip school vouchers from education bill

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “My constituents reached out to me for several months, and it was clear, based on the feedback that I was receiving from this district, that they did not want me to vote for vouchers,” Republican House Representative for District 62, Reggie Smith declared.

Rep. Reggie Smith was among the 21 republicans who joined democrats in opposing the school voucher plan.

The bill would have given parents tax dollars to send their children to private school.

“I just think that we’re going to have to prioritize public education,” Rep. Smith replied.

The provision failed by a House vote of 84-63.

Opponents argued that it would take funding away from public schools, and protecting public institutions is a priority for Rep. Smith.

“I serve the constituents of house district 62. If the governor calls us back in the session, I will represent their interest in the Texas legislature,” he continued.

Although Smith voted against vouchers, he’s not opposed to compromise.

“I would hope that we’d all be able to come together, though, and prioritize what’s best for all students in Texas,” Rep. Smith said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stated several times that he will continue to call special sessions until legislature approves a school voucher program.

In a statement made Friday, Gov. Abbott said, “I will continue advancing school choice in the Texas legislature and at the ballot box.”

This was legislature’s 4th special session, and it may not be the last.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.