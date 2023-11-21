Wish List
TxDOT plans for construction to US 75 in Denison

TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and...
TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and ramps.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sherman drivers all know the pain of the US 75 construction project.

Well, buckle up, because its far from being over in Texoma.

“Our council actually adopted a resolution, basically showing the City of Denison’s support for this project,” said Emily Agans, Denison’s Communication and Media Manager.

The Texas Department of Transportation is calling it the US 75 Segment 6 project.

“It’ll be similar to the project happening in Sherman, just on a much smaller scale,” said Agans.

The construction will stretch from Loy Lake Road to the Union Pacific rail yard bridge, “it’s about a half-a-mile stretch of road,” Agans added.

TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and ramps.

“Denison is growing and really the Texoma region is growing as a whole and so the goal with this project is to really improve 75 and make it safer and easier for travelers,” Agans said.

The project’s estimated price tag sits at more than $142 million, but Denison is not footing the whole bill.

“The discussion has been had that we’ll budget about $3 million to contribute to this project, now that’s all depending on if TxDOT gets the thumbs up for funding,” Agans said.

Construction is slated to begin in August of 2029.

“This is really early on in the process, so we want to keep the community engaged,” Agans said, “of course, we will be informing the community as this process moves forward.”

In May, TxDOT told News 12 that the construction in Sherman would be completed by this January.

