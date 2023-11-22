27th Annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive wraps

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 27th Annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive wrapped Wednesday.

32 bins of canned goods and other items have been collected over the past three days.

The Salvation Army’s Lt. Michael Cain explained what you can do if you missed this year’s drive.

“You can always bring by non-perishable donations to The Salvation Army at 5700 Texoma Parkway, and we accept non-perishable food items all year round so you don’t have to do it just this time. Any time that you have some food and you want to bring by to help us out, we’ll take that,” Lt. Cain said.

All the donations collected from the drive is used in Grayson County.

