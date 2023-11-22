An annual food drive is on a mission to fill The Salvation Army pantry

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This is the 27th year of the Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive.

Cans, toiletries, and non-perishable food items are just some of the things that people have been bringing to help fill the pantry at The Salvation Army.

They collect goods for three days... “it’s just like always a community just comes and shows up and they provide and it’s just amazing. We almost have one semi full and so we are hoping to fill that by the end of today,” said volunteer Wendy Vellotti.

For Wendy, helping out with this food drive means a lot... especially since it’s named in honor of her dad. ”We started through the radio station, and he came out to volunteer on their second year, and he just fell in love with it, and he just started taking his vacation time every year after that so he could volunteer,” she explained.

Bob Skaggs died 19 years ago. Wendy said that he volunteered a lot, and would be the first one ready to set up for the food drive. “He would literally be sitting up here waiting for them to get here, and they’re like, Bob, really? And then he would stay, and he’d be the last one here. So it was really important to him, and so after he passed away, they wanted to name it after him.”

It’s become the largest food drive in North Texas to benefit The Salvation Army.

They set up at the Sherman Walmart Supercenter.

Wendy said they make the process as simple as possible.. “You don’t even have to get out of your car. You can drop off money if you would like, or a check, or just a bag of food that you have at your house and your pantry. We will unload it for you, we will shop for you, whatever it takes. If you don’t want to get out of your house, you can go to social media or the internet and you can look up The Salvation Army, and you can donate that way as well,” Wendy said.

The food drive ends on Wednesday.

