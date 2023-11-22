‘Blackout Wednesday’ is one of the deadliest nights for drivers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the holidays and seeing family, driving can be a necessary part of bridging the gap, but you may want to think twice before picking up those keys on the night before Thanksgiving.

“We know during the holidays that it could possibly be more drunk drivers out on the road,” Sherman Police Sergeant Brett Mullen said. “So our officers are looking for that during holidays as well as throughout the rest of the year.”

With adults having time off work and young adults returning from college to see their hometown friends, Thanksgiving Eve, sometimes known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving”, is one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

According to small business data firm Womply, bars nationwide have reported an increase in alcohol sales on this day - about 52% above the average day.

That uptick in drinking can be deadly.

“You could kill yourself or kill somebody else by driving while intoxicated,” Mullen said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from 2017 to 2021.

If you don’t plan on going out drinking, the best way to stay safe is stay off the road.

However, if gathering with family and friends includes drinking, Mullen says to make a plan before you leave the house.

“How are you going to get home safely or are you going to stay where you’re at, just have that plan in mind beforehand,” Mullen said. ”That way you’re not stuck in a bind and having to make a decision while you’re intoxicated.”

If you find yourself a little too inebriated, there are options to get home safely like getting a ride from a service like Uber or Lyft.

Another option is to call a tow truck. Rick’s Towing in Sherman says they offer anti-drunk driving discounts.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.