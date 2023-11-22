Colbert Police Department under investigation

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Colbert Police Department is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI said on Monday, the Bryan County District Attorney’s Office requested them to investigate a “use of force.”

News 12 reached out to the city manager who didn’t want to comment on the situation.

The Colbert Police Department has been without a chief for four months after Chief David Peterson was terminated, no word on why he was fired.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.