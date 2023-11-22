Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Collinsville has been putting on a clinic just about every Friday night this year.
The Pirates have not slowed down in the post-season. Collinsville has scored a combined 131 points over 2 playoff games while giving up only 21 points.
This week, Collinsville expects a tougher test against Roscoe. The two teams will meet up in Springtown at 2pm on Friday.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.