Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Collinsville has been putting on a clinic just about every Friday night this year.

The Pirates have not slowed down in the post-season. Collinsville has scored a combined 131 points over 2 playoff games while giving up only 21 points.

This week, Collinsville expects a tougher test against Roscoe. The two teams will meet up in Springtown at 2pm on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.