Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe

Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Collinsville has been putting on a clinic just about every Friday night this year.

The Pirates have not slowed down in the post-season. Collinsville has scored a combined 131 points over 2 playoff games while giving up only 21 points.

This week, Collinsville expects a tougher test against Roscoe. The two teams will meet up in Springtown at 2pm on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
The outfielder set a record and played a big role in the Rangers making history this year.
A Texas Rangers player makes an appearance at the Choctaw Casino
Ardmore’s Festival of Lights opened for the season on Saturday.
Ardmore Festival of Lights opens
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash

Latest News

Tioga ready for 3rd round showdown with Marlin
Tioga ready to face Marlin in round 3
Tioga ready for 3rd round showdown with Marlin
Tioga ready for 3rd round showdown with Marlin
Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe
Collinsville prepares for 3rd round meeting with Roscoe
Austin College-Hendrix Mens Hoops
Hendrix-Austin College Men’s Hoops