Dog sniffs out 354 pounds of meth from truck bed

FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of meth in the bed...
FILE - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of meth in the bed of a truck.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog sniffed out 354 pounds of methamphetamine from the bed of a pickup truck.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler.”

This photo from Customs and Border Protection shows drug bundles in a hidden compartment in the...
This photo from Customs and Border Protection shows drug bundles in a hidden compartment in the bed of a truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protections)

Authorities say the truck was entering the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday when it was stopped by officers after a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the bed of the pickup truck.

Officers performed an X-ray scan on the truck and during a physical exam of the truck, they found 161 foil-wrapped bundles beneath the truck bed liner. The contents of the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety and will face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

