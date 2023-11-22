Wish List
Freezing Start to Wednesday

Clear and dry conditions means Texoma will warm up quickly
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Many areas of Texoma dropped below freezing or at freezing this morning. Clear skies and dry conditions after Monday’s cold front will help temperatures rise to highs in the upper 50s. High temperatures will steadily increase going into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A passing upper wave brings a chance of light rain on Sunday, but it’s a moisture-starved system so amounts should be low. The long-range forecast shows near or below normal temperatures with mostly dry conditions next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

