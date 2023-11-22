Wish List
How to have a fire-free Thanksgiving

The Denison Fire Department has a word of caution for those who plan to submerge their turkey...
The Denison Fire Department has a word of caution for those who plan to submerge their turkey in a deep fryer.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Turkey lovers work for hours every year to present a delicious bird as the centerpiece for the table.

But the Denison Fire Department has a word of caution for those who plan to submerge their turkey in a deep fryer.

“I think some of the most common mistakes are sticking that turkey that’s partially frozen into a hot fryer, which can cause a boil over or even a possible explosion,” said Jesse Strain, Denison Fire Engineer.

So, listen up, all of you holiday chefs, here are a few tips.

“Pat dry your turkey before you put it in there, that takes any extra moisture that might be left on the turkey,” Strain said.

Strain said you can pre-measure how much space the turkey will take up.

“Submerge your turkey in water and then take your turkey out and then however much water you have there, that’s how much oil you don’t have to use,” Strain added.

If there’s any worry of the cooking oil possibly boiling over, Strain said to turn off the flames before you drop in your turkey.

But even if you’re taking all precautions, it’s safe to have a Class K fire extinguisher for oil-based fires. The National Fire Protection Association said more than 40 percent of reported house fires are caused by cooking.

“Overheating stuff, and just not just not paying attention is the main cause,” Strain said.

Be sure to turn your pan or pot handles in.

“For children that want to reach and grab stuff, or even for adults that aren’t paying attention that are busy in the kitchen, they don’t turn around and knock a pan off.” Strain said.

And check your smoke alarm batteries, “it’s always good to check your batteries twice a year or just replace them twice a year,” Strain added.

Ensuring you and your family have a safe, fire-free holiday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

