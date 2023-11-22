Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a...
Teen arrested in Paris for DWI pursuit
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Man arrested in Bells for construction theft
TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and...
TxDOT plans for construction to US 75 in Denison
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

Latest News

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
The non-profit invites veterans and their families support system to enjoy a traditional...
Military Veteran Peer Network to host Thanksgiving lunch
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday
32 bins of canned goods and other items have been collected over the past 3 days.
27th Annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive wraps