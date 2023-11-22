Military Veteran Peer Network to host Thanksgiving lunch

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Community Center’s Military Veteran Peer Network will be hosting Thanksgiving lunch at the Walker House (1100 W Walker St.) in Denison.

The group invites veterans and their families support system to enjoy a traditional thanksgiving day meal from 11 am to 2pm.

“We don’t want them to be alone. There are a lot of veterans who are may not actually have anybody to spend thanksgiving with, or there are maybe veteran families who don’t have the capability to prepare their own meals, and they just maybe need someplace to come to feel a sense of community and support,” Military Veteran Peer Network’s Sharon Luse said.

If you can’t make it to the Walker House before 2 pm. The American Legion Post 62 on Crawford Street will be open until midnight.

