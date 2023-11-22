Wish List
One killed in Paris crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.

According to the Paris Police Department, the crash happened on the 3800 block Jefferson Road when a car ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and burst into flames.

The driver of the car and a passenger in the front seat were both able to escape the burning car, but the person in the back died at the scene.

Police are still investigating, and no names have been released at this time.

