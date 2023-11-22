Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma remembers the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

Two Denison residents were just miles away from Dealey Plaza at the time JFK was shot.
Two Denison residents were just miles away from Dealey Plaza at the time JFK was shot.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas while on a motorcade through Dealey Plaza.

Many Texomans remember this day vividly, two Denison men were just miles away from where JFK was shot.

Steve Black, was 14 years old at the time. He sat in a Dallas middle school classroom just blocks from Dealey Plaza.

“They announced over the intercom that John F. Kennedy was dead and that we were all being released to go home,” Black said.

Another Denison resident, then 31-year-old, Charlie Brown, was sitting in a department store parking lot just three miles away when he heard the news over his radio.

“It was sort of a scream and a holler,” Brown said, “I couldn’t really believe it at first.”

Both said they spent the afternoon and the days following glued to the television screens watching the tragedy unfold.

“Until he was strolled down in his coffin, we were at the TV set,” Black said.

Both remember being struck with sorrow.

“When they took him out to bury him and his kids were there and we were all crying,” Brown said.

Many mourned the loss with the Kennedys.

“We kind of felt as though we were part of the Kennedy family, it was like losing a family member,” Black said.

The legacy of JFK, and the memories of November 22, 1963, are vivid for both men.

“Kennedy offered the hope, the energy for our nation,” Black said.

His words inspired many, he made the nation believe that we could go to the moon, and we did.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a...
Teen arrested in Paris for DWI pursuit
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Man arrested in Bells for construction theft
TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and...
TxDOT plans for construction to US 75 in Denison
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

Latest News

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
The non-profit invites veterans and their families support system to enjoy a traditional...
Military Veteran Peer Network to host Thanksgiving lunch
32 bins of canned goods and other items have been collected over the past 3 days.
27th Annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive wraps
The Denison Fire Department has a word of caution for those who plan to submerge their turkey...
How to have a fire-free Thanksgiving