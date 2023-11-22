Texoma remembers the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas while on a motorcade through Dealey Plaza.

Many Texomans remember this day vividly, two Denison men were just miles away from where JFK was shot.

Steve Black, was 14 years old at the time. He sat in a Dallas middle school classroom just blocks from Dealey Plaza.

“They announced over the intercom that John F. Kennedy was dead and that we were all being released to go home,” Black said.

Another Denison resident, then 31-year-old, Charlie Brown, was sitting in a department store parking lot just three miles away when he heard the news over his radio.

“It was sort of a scream and a holler,” Brown said, “I couldn’t really believe it at first.”

Both said they spent the afternoon and the days following glued to the television screens watching the tragedy unfold.

“Until he was strolled down in his coffin, we were at the TV set,” Black said.

Both remember being struck with sorrow.

“When they took him out to bury him and his kids were there and we were all crying,” Brown said.

Many mourned the loss with the Kennedys.

“We kind of felt as though we were part of the Kennedy family, it was like losing a family member,” Black said.

The legacy of JFK, and the memories of November 22, 1963, are vivid for both men.

“Kennedy offered the hope, the energy for our nation,” Black said.

His words inspired many, he made the nation believe that we could go to the moon, and we did.

