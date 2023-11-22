Tioga ready to face Marlin in round 3

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Tioga Bulldogs are headed to round 3 of the high school football playoffs, the deepest they have ever been since making the switch over to 11 man football.

The Bulldogs won decisively in their second round game, 64-14, over Valley Mills. Now they get another Waco area school with traditional powerhouse Marlin. Tioga has been able to make this historic run in the opening season of Zach Birdwell’s tenure as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Tioga and Marlin will play at 1pm in Crowley on Friday.

