YouTube removes video of Gov. Stitt cheering on pro-cockfighting group

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Animal advocacy groups are criticizing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt after a video surfaced where he spoke of supporting and working with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, a group that pushes legislation to lessen charges and punishments for cockfighting in Oklahoma.

“You all know Oklahoma’s long and storied history with game fowl,” Stitt said in the video. “From statehood to today, Oklahomans like yourselves remain dedicated to the spirit of competition.”

Wayne Pacelle with Animal Wellness Action said when he heard about the video, he thought it was odd that the Oklahoma governor would express support for a group that advocates for an activity that‘s illegal in Oklahoma.

“This commission is actually involved in those activities, or the people who are driving the work of the Gamefowl Commission are cockfighters,” Pacelle said .”They’re engaging in illegal activities and that’s not the sort of group that he, as the chief executive of the state of Oklahoma should be supporting.”

In the video, Stitt told the commission he’s cheering them on, and looks forward to working with them in the next legislative session.

The group has introduced multiple bills to lessen the charges for cockfighting, which is a felony in Oklahoma.

Pacelle said his organization posted Stitt’s video on YouTube, and YouTube removed it.

“The company is concerned about animal cruelty and the promotion of animal cruelty through videos, and that is how they read the governor’s comments,” Pacelle said.

Pacelle said even if the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission got cockfighting decriminalized in the state, they would still face jeopardy under US law.

“United States law forbids all the same things,” Pacelle said. “Fighting animals, possessing animals for fighting, being a spectator, trafficking in the knives and the curved ice picks they attach to the birds’ legs.”

Governor Stitt’s Office did not respond to our requests for an interview, but his office did tell The Oklahoman that his video was a show of support for the agriculture community and that he does not support animal cruelty.

