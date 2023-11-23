Gunter to face Comanche in 3rd round playoff game
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter will face Comanche on Friday at noon down at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
The Tigers have been on an absolute roll. They are undefeated (12-0) and have playoff wins of 75-0, and 83-6. That is a combined 158-6.
Gunter has been doing it with offense, defense and special teams. They have been winning all the phases and Jake Fieszel says that is a blueprint for success.
