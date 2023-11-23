Home Instead is making sure seniors have gifts to unwrap on Christmas Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Be A Santa To A Senior Program returns for it’s 18th year.

Giving a gift for the program also means delivering Christmas magic.

“A lot of our seniors are very appreciative of receiving a gift, a lot of them are lonely and isolated and just thankful that they’re not forgotten,” said Tim Dungan, owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

Dungan said it’s important to give back to them when we can... “these are individuals that fought wars, they worked in our factories, they built our area.” Without the community’s help, DUngan said many seniors may not receive a gift this Christmas.

Dungan said they receive the seniors names from “local home health organizations, agencies, Texoma Council of Government and a local dialysis center.”

“If you want to be a Santa to a senior, you can go to one of our three locations in Sherman Belk, Nautilus, Family Fitness or Spa 31, grab an ornament, buy the gifts that are listed on the ornament. They’re generally very basic gifts. Return the gifts to those locations unwrapped, and then we’ll have a community wide wrapping party in December,” Dungan explained.

The gifts along with the ornament can be dropped off at any of the three locations, unwrapped, by December eighth.

