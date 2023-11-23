Wish List
Local organizations give back to community for Thanksgiving
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNEWOOD/PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Jeanie Levy and Sharon Thomas with the Mt, Carmel Missionary Baptist Church says everyone is welcome to bring their appetited for the 4th annual community Thanksgiving dinner in Wynnewood.

“This is just another means of us being able to reach out to people of our community, and it doesn’t have to be members of our church, its members of our community and people outside of the community,” Levy said.

From Levy and Thomas, its all about serving their community’s needs. Visitors can stop by the church tomorrow and grab a plate to dine-in, or to take home. And they’re even making about 40 deliveries to those in need.

“Not everybody has transportation, and not everybody can drive,” Thomas said.

Levy says Thanksgiving is a way to say thanks to the community by giving back.

“Just want them to know that they are loved, cared about, and are more than welcome to come and be a part of this,” Levy stated.

Juan Alverado who recently moved to Pauls Valley says he also wants to say thank you for the warm welcome he’s received.

“I really appreciate the customers who always come over here and they like the food, and I want to give something to my customers, whatever they gave me, I want to give some back for everybody,” Alverado said.

Alverado will serve his first ever free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who comes from 3-5pm tomorrow at the Reavis Pharmacy parking lots in Pauls Valley.

Just one way of giving thanks on Thanksgiving.

