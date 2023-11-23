Muenster set to face top ranked Albany

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets have really picked up the pace in the second half of the season after some brutal scheduling on the front end.

Muenster has provided two blowouts in the post-season. They beat Haskell, 44-7, and then beat Wink, 42-14. That gives them tremendous confidence heading into a showdown with the state’s top ranked team, as they face Albany on Friday out in Weatherford.

