Muenster set to face top ranked Albany

Muenster ready for Albany in round 3
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets have really picked up the pace in the second half of the season after some brutal scheduling on the front end.

Muenster has provided two blowouts in the post-season. They beat Haskell, 44-7, and then beat Wink, 42-14. That gives them tremendous confidence heading into a showdown with the state’s top ranked team, as they face Albany on Friday out in Weatherford.

