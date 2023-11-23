Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash on the northbound frontage road in the 3600 block of North US Highway 75, right in front of Whataburger.

Sherman Police say they received a call at about 12:50 p.m. in reference to the crash.

Upon arrival, officers found Sutherland deceased. The Sherman Police Department Critical Accident Investigation team responded to investigate the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.

On November 22, 2023, at approximately 12:50pm, Sherman Communications received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

