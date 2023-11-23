Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash on the northbound frontage road in the 3600 block of North US Highway 75, right in front of Whataburger.
Sherman Police say they received a call at about 12:50 p.m. in reference to the crash.
Upon arrival, officers found Sutherland deceased. The Sherman Police Department Critical Accident Investigation team responded to investigate the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.
