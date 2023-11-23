Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash on the northbound frontage road in the 3600 block of North US Highway 75, right in front of Whataburger.

Sherman Police say they received a call at about 12:50 p.m. in reference to the crash.

Upon arrival, officers found Sutherland deceased. The Sherman Police Department Critical Accident Investigation team responded to investigate the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.

On November 22, 2023, at approximately 12:50pm, Sherman Communications received a 911 call in reference to a vehicle vs...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a...
Teen arrested in Paris for DWI pursuit
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Man arrested in Bells for construction theft
TxDOT plans to reconstruct the highway into 6 lanes of traffic and improve frontage roads and...
TxDOT plans for construction to US 75 in Denison
Authorities say a small plane crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas,...
Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

Latest News

Local organizations give back to community for Thanksgiving
Local organizations give back to community for Thanksgiving
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
The non-profit invites veterans and their families support system to enjoy a traditional...
Military Veteran Peer Network to host Thanksgiving lunch
32 bins of canned goods and other items have been collected over the past 3 days.
27th Annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive wraps