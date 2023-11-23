What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Need to run out and grab that last secret ingredient for your world-famous homemade stuffing? Although most stores will be closed, there are still options out there for you. Here’s our list of stores and restaurants that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Open:

Most Kroger stores (hours vary)



Most Albertsons (hours vary)



24-hour CVS locations



24-hour Walgreen’s locations



Cracker Barrel



Waffle House (open 24 hours)



Whataburger (open 24 hours)



Red Lobster (hours vary)



Starbucks (hours and locations vary)



McDonald’s (hours and locations vary)



Taco Bell (hours and locations vary)



IHOP (hours and locations vary)



American Eagle (locations vary)



Gap (locations vary)



Old Navy (locations vary)



Closed:

Walmart



Target



Sam’s Club



ALDI



Chick-Fil-A



Chili’s



Texas Roadhouse



Buffalo Wild Wings (most locations)



Best Buy



Kohl’s



Macy’s



T.J. Maxx



Marshalls



Hours will vary by location, so make sure to call and confirm your local store’s hours before you head out on Thanksgiving Day.

