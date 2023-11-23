Wish List
What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day

Here’s our list of stores and restaurants that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Need to run out and grab that last secret ingredient for your world-famous homemade stuffing? Although most stores will be closed, there are still options out there for you. Here’s our list of stores and restaurants that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Open:

  • Most Kroger stores (hours vary)
  • Most Albertsons (hours vary)
  • 24-hour CVS locations
  • 24-hour Walgreen’s locations
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Waffle House (open 24 hours)
  • Whataburger (open 24 hours)
  • Red Lobster (hours vary)
  • Starbucks (hours and locations vary)
  • McDonald’s (hours and locations vary)
  • Taco Bell (hours and locations vary)
  • IHOP (hours and locations vary)
  • American Eagle (locations vary)
  • Gap (locations vary)
  • Old Navy (locations vary)

Closed:

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Sam’s Club
  • ALDI
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (most locations)
  • Best Buy
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Marshalls

Hours will vary by location, so make sure to call and confirm your local store’s hours before you head out on Thanksgiving Day.

