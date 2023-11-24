Boil water order issued for City of Whitewright
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright announced a boil water order on Friday due to a water main break.
The city says that they are working to repair the line as soon as possible.
All citizens need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands/ face, and brushing teeth.
The city says that the boil order could last until Tuesday, but may be rescinded before then.
Tips on what to do during a boil order can be found here.
