Boil water order issued for City of Whitewright

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright announced a boil water order on Friday due to a water main break.

The city says that they are working to repair the line as soon as possible.

All citizens need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands/ face, and brushing teeth.

The city says that the boil order could last until Tuesday, but may be rescinded before then.

Tips on what to do during a boil order can be found here.

