Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boil water order issued for City of Whitewright

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright announced a boil water order on Friday due to a water main break.

The city says that they are working to repair the line as soon as possible.

All citizens need to boil their water prior to consumption, washing hands/ face, and brushing teeth.

The city says that the boil order could last until Tuesday, but may be rescinded before then.

Tips on what to do during a boil order can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash
s
What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day
In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
OSBI said on Monday, the Bryan County District Attorney’s Office requested them to investigate...
Colbert Police Department under investigation

Latest News

local veteran support group invites Texoma Vets for Thanksgiving at Walker House
Serving those who served: local veteran support group invites Texoma Vets for Thanksgiving at Walker House
Serving those who serve: Military Veteran Peer Network invites Texoma Vets for Thanksgiving at...
Serving those who serve: Texoma Vets come together at Military Veteran Peer Network on Thanksgiving
s
What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day
The Be A Santa To A Senior Program returns for it’s 18th year.
Home Instead is making sure seniors have gifts to unwrap on Christmas Day