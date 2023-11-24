Fog Possible Friday Morning, Rain Arrives Saturday Evening

Expect clouds to gradually increase overnight; but for early-day shoppers here’s a heads up: some fog may form before sunrise. The fog is most likely across the southern half of Texoma, south of a line from Hugo to Durant to Ardmore - this is where the moisture will be a little deeper. The fog breaks up and skies become mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Highs should run near 60 with winds shifting to the east-northeast around 10 mph. So, after a potentially murky Friday morning, it’s another nice afternoon in the mix.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday; a few showers will be possible by afternoon, but the majority of the rain will fall in the overnight hours, ending before sunrise Sunday. A surge of much colder air arrives Sunday morning, and highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees despite sunny skies. Sunday will be a windy day.

Monday morning looks to be the coldest of the week with lows in the 20s, and a hard freeze expected. Southerly winds return for a mid-week warm-up with highs returning to the 60s. A fairly weak cold front arrives late next week with a chance of rain Thursday or Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

