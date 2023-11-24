Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fog Possible Friday Morning, Rain Arrives Saturday Evening

...There’s still a good bit of sunshine expected Friday afternoon...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect clouds to gradually increase overnight; but for early-day shoppers here’s a heads up: some fog may form before sunrise. The fog is most likely across the southern half of Texoma, south of a line from Hugo to Durant to Ardmore - this is where the moisture will be a little deeper. The fog breaks up and skies become mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Highs should run near 60 with winds shifting to the east-northeast around 10 mph. So, after a potentially murky Friday morning, it’s another nice afternoon in the mix.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday; a few showers will be possible by afternoon, but the majority of the rain will fall in the overnight hours, ending before sunrise Sunday. A surge of much colder air arrives Sunday morning, and highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees despite sunny skies. Sunday will be a windy day.

Monday morning looks to be the coldest of the week with lows in the 20s, and a hard freeze expected. Southerly winds return for a mid-week warm-up with highs returning to the 60s. A fairly weak cold front arrives late next week with a chance of rain Thursday or Friday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash
In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
s
What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day
Shainah Hicks, 17, is facing over a dozen felonies after Paris Police said she led them on a...
Teen arrested in Paris for DWI pursuit
Mason Abernathy, 25, was arrested in Grayson County for the theft of $81,000 worth of...
Man arrested in Bells for construction theft

Latest News

Overnight Weather: Nov 21-22, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/21/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/21/2023
Overnight Weather: Nov 20-21, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/20/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/20/2023