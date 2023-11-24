Serving those who served: local veteran support group invites Texoma Vets for Thanksgiving at Walker House

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Sharon Luce with the TCC Military Veteran Peer Network says they’re giving back to veterans this Thanksgiving.

“We wanted to open our doors for veterans and their families so they can come be a part of our family, build their support system,” Luce said.

Luce says the goal of the program is to help and provide resources to veterans battling with mental health trauma or even just day to day stresses.

“We are connected with the local and national resources so we kinda know the eligibility requirements and how to direct and get those veterans connected with those resources that can help improve their situations,” Luce added.

Vietnam Veteran Paul Smith says the program also provides veterans with a support network with a family-like culture.

“When I come here to the Walker house, I get to meet others who have gone through the same issues that I did and then occasionally I get to talk with an individual about something and I’m able to help them even here,” Smith said.

“Veterans can get together and just talk about whatever is on their mind, whether it is military related or something that’s happening right now in their personal lives,” Luce added.

Luce and Smith say their aim is to spread awareness to veterans so they don’t ever have to face their challenges alone.

“Its really hard for someone who never suffered that to tell someone else what they went through, but because of my experiences and the facts to what I did, I end up being able to help a lot of people,” Smith said.

“To be able to step in and help guide them through that help support them, pour love into them, and watch them grow along the way, even though they’re struggling, even though they’re doing the hard work, over time we see these improvements and then eventually they can feel the joy in their life again,” Luce stated.

Just another way of giving thanks to those who have served this Thanksgiving.

