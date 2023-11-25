Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time chief in city’s history

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Robert Maniet has been a volunteer firefighter in Howe for more than a decade.

“I’ve been here since February 2009,” Maniet said. “I knew some guys that were working up up here and decided I wanted to join, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Now, all that hard work has paid off. Maniet is the first full-time paid fire chief in Howe’s history.

“It just made this all worth it,” Maniet said. “As soon as they voted on it, I was over the moon.”

Howe’s interim city administrator Monte Walker said that hiring Maniet was the right move for the city.

“The hiring of Chief Maniet was huge for us, for the city of Howe, for the fire department,” Walker said. “He’s been the volunteer fire chief for a very long time. The guys over there trust him. He’s a good leader.”

Maniet had been the volunteer fire chief in Howe since 2012, but was also working full time at another department.

“It’s definitely difficult to manage both working full time at fire departments and also volunteering,” Maniet said. “You kind of have to balance the difference, and then families and kids. It’s challenging, but it was worth the challenge.”

Maniet says the relationships he’s developed with the team made all the long, tiring days worth it.

“Basically a second family with the guys and girls that are here makes it worth all the effort you put into this place,” Maniet said. “You have those people that are backing you and supporting you.”

One of those people supporting him is David Perez, a volunteer firefighter and lieutenant for the Howe Fire Department.

“I came into this department about four years ago as a volunteer, not knowing anything, and talked to Chief Maniet,” Perez said. “From there he was very enthusiastic about teaching me, and really started with the point of we’re here to help people. From there we kind of developed that friendship, and he’s a great guy.”

In addition to his 14 years of volunteer service, Maniet graduated as a Bulldog and says it’s been a blessing to be a part of the community.

“I look forward to continuing to serve these people and the citizens in the community as much as I can, for as long as I can,” Maniet said.

