Denison’s Frontier Village hosts blacksmithing demonstration

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Self-taught blacksmith Simeon Banks spent Saturday morning at Frontier Village in Denison making all sorts of tools and décor from the 19th century like railroad spikes, farming tools, and even a cross.

“With metal, you have so many different techniques in the blacksmithing mindset that you can use to shape that steel and make it do different things,” Banks said. “Really the start of any blacksmith is figuring out the creative mindset to actually create something from something else.”

Banks said his passion for the profession started back in high school.

“I saw on YouTube someone casting anthills with aluminum, and I built a very crude forge that I wanted to melt aluminum in and melt steel in to cast anthills,” Banks said. “That’s kind of how I started, and I taught myself everything I know.”

Now, he’s helping teach others about the trade.

He showed Texomans the inner workings of the blacksmith’s setup, including the bellows, the anvil, and the forge. The forge can heat up to over 2,700 degrees.

That heat allows blacksmiths like Banks to shape the metal, but it’s not easy. Even something as simple as a household nail can take anywhere from 80 to 100 hits to complete.

“When you first start out, you’re going to feel like your arm is going to blow up because you’re swinging a hammer all day and your arms aren’t used to holding a three to five pound hammer and just repeatedly hitting metal.”

Regardless of its difficulty, Banks says that hard work was integral to the establishment of modern America.

From household nails to wagon wheels, to some of the building blocks of New York’s early skyscrapers, blacksmiths worked tirelessly to help forge the life we know today.

“It’s amazing the steps and strides Americans have made in the past 100 years, 150 years from this time frame where we’re doing everything by hand,” Banks said. “That’s something that I like to be grateful for and I think that we should keep in mind.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.