Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in McCurtain County.

According to a report from troopers, the crash happened at 3:31 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Garnet Ridge Road near Haworth.

Troopers said a 2016 Nissan was driving south on the highway when it ran off the road and struck a power pole. The car then rolled onto its top.

A passenger in the car, 87-year-old Bert Lue Smith was pronounced dead at the scene due to internal injuries.

The driver,71-year-old Eunice Henderson, and another passenger were treated and released from McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.