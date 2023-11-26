Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas State secures 73-66 win against UT Arlington

Led by Jordan Mason’s 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks 73-66
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 21 points as Texas State beat UT Arlington 73-66 on Saturday.

Mason shot 6 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Bobcats (3-4). Brandon Love added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kaden Gumbs had 11 points and eight assists.

Shemar Wilson led the Mavericks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Makaih Williams added 14 points, six assists and three steals for UT Arlington. Akili Vining also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

In the voicemail, the principal mentions the new gender rule but not the inappropriate content...
Voicemail left by Sherman High School Principal to theater parent released
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Zachary Wayne Sutherland was found dead after a vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed in Sherman crash
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Paris on Tuesday.
One killed in Paris crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in...
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co crash
Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time fire chief in city's history
Long-time Howe volunteer fire chief becomes first full-time chief in city’s history

Latest News

UTEP fires Dana Dimel after 5th losing season in 6 years
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen yells at the officials during the second half of an NCAA college...
Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons
Logo
George scores 25 points while fellow LA stars are quiet in the Clippers’ 107-88 win over Mavs
West Virginia QB Greene’s 4th TD is a 29-yard pass in final minute for a 34-31 win at Baylor